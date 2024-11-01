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About Linux ISO Checker

Linux ISO Checker is a free browser-based utility for calculating SHA-256, SHA-512, SHA-1, and MD5 checksums of Linux ISO images and other local files. You can compare a calculated checksum with a value supplied by a distribution or software publisher.

Purpose

The tool is intended to make it easier to check a downloaded image for accidental corruption before using it. Hash comparison is not a substitute for verifying signatures or following the publisher's security instructions.

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