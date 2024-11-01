Site information
About Linux ISO Checker
Linux ISO Checker is a free browser-based utility for calculating SHA-256, SHA-512, SHA-1, and MD5 checksums of Linux ISO images and other local files. You can compare a calculated checksum with a value supplied by a distribution or software publisher.
Purpose
The tool is intended to make it easier to check a downloaded image for accidental corruption before using it. Hash comparison is not a substitute for verifying signatures or following the publisher's security instructions.
Who operates this site
Hi, I am Gary Newell and I run the Youtube Channel everydaylinuxuser.
I created this site because I am constantly downloading Linux ISO images and the current verification process was time-consuming and relatively tricky especially for new users.
If you find a bug in the code, please report it on the GitHub issue tracker and I will endeavour to fix the issue.
This independent project is maintained by everydaylinuxuser on GitHub. It is not operated by or affiliated with any Linux distribution or the organizations that publish Linux images. The source project is available on GitHub.
For questions or corrections, visit the Contact page.